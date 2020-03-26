Ram Charan Joins Twitter! Vivek Oberoi, SS Karthikeya and Others Impressed with Tollywood Hero’s First Tweet
Vivek Oberoi, Ram Charan, SS Karthikeya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ram Charan has finally made his debut on Twitter, and his fans just cannot contain happiness. The superstar of Telugu cinema has joined the micro-blogging site right after a day his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, joined Twitter. The excitement is even more amongst the RC (as Ram Charan is fondly called) fans, as tomorrow, March 27, he would be celebrating his birthday. The minute Ram Charan joined Twitter, fans have been pouring tons of love for him and also welcoming him with various messages and pictures. But what has impressed them the most is his first tweet. And it is not just fans, even Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya, and many others have welcomed RC on Twitter and praised his first tweet. After Father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Son Ram Charan Joins Twitter, a Day Before His Birthday!

Ram Charan’s first tweet was not about his excitement on joining Twitter, but it was regarding the contribution he wants to make for combating the coronavirus. Like many other celebs, even Ram Charan decided to donate Rs 70 lakh towards the Centre and States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Relief Fund. This tweet from the Tollywood hero has left many impressed. Vivek Oberoi mentioned in his tweet, “What an amazing way to enter! Kudos to your gesture! Chala Bagundi”. SS Karthikeya wrote, “A great way to enter! Inspiring!” Chiranjeevi Makes His Twitter Debut on the Occasion of Ugadi.

Now we wonder, on the occasion of his birthday, which is tomorrow, what surprise would he be throwing for his fans! Will Ram Charan share his first look from the upcoming magnum opus, RRR? Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.