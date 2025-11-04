Chennai, November 4: Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan congratulated the Indian Women's cricket team for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals against South Africa. Taking to this X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, the 'RRR' actor penned, "Congratulations, Team India We are the World Champions A phenomenal achievement that will inspire countless young girls to believe, dream, and achieve @BCCIWomen #CWC25. (sic)" Many other prominent names from the South film industry also used social media to express their pride in the Women in Blue for creating history.

Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated the team, saying, "What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! Congratulations to our Indian women’s cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025. It’s the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered with pride. Keep shining and keep breaking barriers. Jai Hind." ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shekhar Kapur Lauds Team India’s Stellar Performance, Draw Attention to Important Aspect (See Post).

Ram Charan Congratulates Women Cricket Team for Historic Win

Photo Credits: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan)

Superstar Rajinikanth said that the team had carried the tricolour across the world "with fearless, unbreakable spirit." Thalaiva wrote on the micro-blogging site, "What a glorious moment for India! 🇮🇳 Our Women in Blue have redefined courage, grace, and power inspiring generations to come. You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit. Many congratulations! (folded hands emoji) History has been made. Jai Hind!" ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Akshay Kumar Applauds Team India’s Historic Win, Says 'So Proud of Our Unstoppable Women in Blue' (View Post).

Kamal Haasan's congratulatory post read, "The 1983 moment of Indian Women’s Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India!" Mahesh Babu added, "What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever… The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament… And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... #CWC25 #INDvSA." Not just the entertainment industry, but the entire nation is gripped in the spirit of joy and celebration after the Indian Women's cricket team became the world champions.

