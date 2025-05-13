It was a moment of pride for the Konidela family as Ram Charan's wax figure was unveiled at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Museum in London on May 9. The Telugu superstar graced the unveiling with his wife, Upasana Konidela, and parents, Chiranjeevi Konidela and Surekha Kamineni. Upasana later took to social media to share a collection of photos and videos from the event, giving fans a glimpse of the celebration. Among the highlights was an adorable video of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kaara, sweetly mistaking the freshly unveiled wax figure for her father. ‘RC16’ Titled ‘Peddi’! Intense First Look of Ram Charan From Buchi Babu Sana’s Upcoming Film Unveiled on His 40th Birthday (See Pics).

Ram Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara Mistakes Wax Figure for Her Father

The post shared by Upasana on her Instagram handle featured a video highlighting major moments from Ram Charan's wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds. In one scene, the couple's little girl, Klin Kaara, adorably gatecrashed the event while Ram Charan was posing for pictures with his wax figure on a sofa. The details in the figure were so realistic that Klin Kaara mistook it for her father. Poor baby! The heartwarming moment left everyone gushing over her innocence.

Upasana Kamineni Shares Glimpses From Ram Charan’s Wax Statue Unveiling at Maddam Tussauds Museum, London

The post also featured an adorable Konidela family picture along with Ram Charan's wax statue. Several celebrities commented under the post, praising the statue and congratulating the actor for the recognition. Reacting to a solo photo of Ram Charan's figure, one wrote, "The 4th pic (red heart emoji)." Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, "Loveeee!"

Video of Klin Kaara’s Cute Little Misunderstanding

On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Peddi. The Telugu sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana features Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on March 27, 2026.

