Ram Pothineni aka RAPO Requests Fans Not to Celebrate His 32nd Birthday (Read Statement)

Ram Pothineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Pothineni is one of the most popular actors of Telugu Cinema. The actor who was last seen in the film iSmart Shankar, will be turning a year older soon. Yes, it is Ram Pothineni aka RAPO’s 32nd birthday on May 15 and he has put forth a small but an important request to all his fans, which would not be less than a birthday gift. iSmart Shankar Teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Rowdy Attitude Is Impressive in This Out-and-Out Mass Entertainer! Watch Video.

Fans of south superstars often celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday on a large scale. There’s usually a gathering where the fans cut birthday cakes and try to do something special for their favourite superstar. But owing to the ongoing global crisis, it has been ordered to avoid mass gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Ram Pothineni has once again reminded to all his fans to ‘Stay Home and Stay Safe’ during this crucial period. He has released a statement in which he has asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday. Coronavirus Outbreak: RRR Actor Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday.

The statement issued by Ram Pothineni read, “I know how much you love me and I feel blessed to see you all celebrate my birthday every year. However, I would like you all to know that I love you all too and I would want you all to hold back the celebrations this year. The safety of you and your loved ones is of utmost importance to me and I would like to see you all come out of this stronger than before. I shall consider this as my birthday gift from you all.”

RAPO’s Request To All His Fans Ahead Of His Birthday

On the work front, Ram Pothineni starrer Red, in which he would be seen playing dual role, was scheduled to be released on April 9. But the makers had to postpone the theatrical release of the film owing to the coronavirus outbreak. There were speculations that the makers are planning to release Red on OTT platform. But RAPO has clarified that Red will not skip its theatrical release and it will not be released on any OTT platform.