Coronavirus Outbreak: RRR Actor Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday

Ram Charan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors and producers down south. Tollywood’s favourite hero would be turning a year older on March 27, which is just a few days away. Every year fans of Ram Charan come together to celebrate his birthday. Pics and videos of fans coming together and celebrating the actor’s birthday by slicing cakes hit the internet. Ram Charan, who loves his fans immensely, has humbly requested them to avoid such celebrations this year, and says, that would be the best gift to him on that special day. RRR Updates: Will Ram Charan’s First Look Be Unveiled On His Birthday?

Due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, the government has requested everyone to stay at home. Shooting of several projects have been stalled, films (releasing in March) have been postponed, theatres have been shut down, and many other precautionary measures have been taken until further notice. All this has been done for the safety of individuals, to contain the spread of COVID-19. It is due to this coronavirus scare in the country and considering everyone’s health, Ram Charan in his Facebook post has urged his fans to cooperate and avoid the grand celebrations like they’ve done in the past. The post shared by the RRR actor is Telugu language. It reads, “Please avoid celebrating my birthday this year. If you fulfill your social responsibility that would be the bigger birthday gift to me.” RRR Stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR Share Precautionary Measures to Undertake Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to Stay Hygienic (Watch Video).

Statement Issued By Ram Charan To His Fans

It was just two days ago when Ram Charan and his RRR co-star Jr NTR shared a video in which they talked about the measures to be taken to avoid the coronavirus. The caption of the post stated, ‘The only way to get past #COVID19 is not panicking and spreading awareness’. Regarding RRR, the magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli is scheduled to be released in January 2021.