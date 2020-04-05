Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Sartorial Choices to Trendy Hairdos, This South Beauty’s Insta Pics Will Give You A Sneak Peek Of Her Chic Style Statements!

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the Kannada film industry just four years ago, with the movie Kirik Party. Rashmika’s performance in her debut film shot her to fame across the country. Two years later, she made her debut in Tollywood with Chalo and even that turned out to be a major hit at the box office. Rashmika has done almost 10 films since her debut, and her impeccable performances in all those movies won hearts. Well, it’s a special day as this gorgeous south beauty has turned a year older! Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati.

Rashmika Mandanna has turned 24 on April 5, 2020. And fans have already started pouring in tons of love and wishes for her across social media platforms. Rashmika, who was born in a town named Virajpet in Karnataka, holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature. During her college days, she has also done few modeling assignments and also managed to get featured in commercials.

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna style statements, it is just chic and classy. Be it any outfit, she carries with absolute grace. Her Instagram feed will give you a glimpse of her sartorial choices and the trendy hairdos. These pictures prove that Rashmika loves to experiment when it comes to making fashion statements. Be it for work or any special event, Rashmika Mandanna is giving some major fashion goals to all the fashionistas out there. On her birthday, let’s take a look at this south beauty’s lovely pictures. Dear Comrade Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Sizzling Chemistry, Sid Sriram’s Love Song in the Background, Leave Fans Impressed! Watch Video.

Summer Ready

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Desi Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Mar 11, 2020 at 9:38am PDT

Keeping It Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Feb 24, 2020 at 6:10am PST

She Is Slaying It In The Thigh-High Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Feb 18, 2020 at 8:35am PST

WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 28, 2020 at 7:02am PST

Fusion Is Fun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:03am PST

Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 18, 2020 at 6:39am PST

That Side-Swept Hairdo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 11, 2020 at 6:31am PST

Half Updo Hairstyle Is Simple And Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jan 8, 2020 at 6:57am PST

That Lovely Smile Sums It Up All

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on May 31, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

Isn’t Rashmika Mandanna looking absolutely stunning? On this special day, we wish her tons of love and happiness. Happy Birthday, Rashmika!