Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati
Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu cinema currently. The actress has been a part of some major hits including the likes of Geetha Govindham, Dear Comrade and more recently Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress' latest film Bheeshma alongside Nithiin hits the screens today and ever since the trailer of the romantic comedy released, there has been ample of buzz surrounding this film. The romantic comedy also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Bramhaji and Naresh in supporting roles. Singles Anthem: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma's Upbeat Track Is a Perfect Treat for All the Singles Out There (Watch Video).

From the trailer, it sure looked like Bheeshma has all the elements to become a hit given that the film along with being a romantic comedy also has elements of action. The music of the film composed by Mahati Swara Sagar also has been quite popular especially the "Singles Anthem" which became a huge rage with Nithin's fans. Well, the film's reviews are now out on social media and we bet you've been waiting to find out how it is being received by the audiences. Here's looking at the Twitter reviews of BheeshmaBheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

Looks like it's positive reviews pouring in for Nithiin and Rashmika's romantic-comedy. Fans are certainly going gaga over Nithiin's act. If you've watched Bheeshma too, let us know how you found it in comments below.