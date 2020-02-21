Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati

Bheeshma Review (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu cinema currently. The actress has been a part of some major hits including the likes of Geetha Govindham, Dear Comrade and more recently Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress' latest film Bheeshma alongside Nithiin hits the screens today and ever since the trailer of the romantic comedy released, there has been ample of buzz surrounding this film. The romantic comedy also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rajiv Kanakala, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Bramhaji and Naresh in supporting roles. Singles Anthem: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Bheeshma's Upbeat Track Is a Perfect Treat for All the Singles Out There (Watch Video).

From the trailer, it sure looked like Bheeshma has all the elements to become a hit given that the film along with being a romantic comedy also has elements of action. The music of the film composed by Mahati Swara Sagar also has been quite popular especially the "Singles Anthem" which became a huge rage with Nithin's fans. Well, the film's reviews are now out on social media and we bet you've been waiting to find out how it is being received by the audiences. Here's looking at the Twitter reviews of Bheeshma. Bheeshma Actor Nithiin and Shalini Get Engaged! (View Pics).

Fun and Entertaining!

#Bheeshma Fun and Entertaining!!! @vennelakishore & @actor_nithiin steals show with their performances!! Director venky kudumula nicely written and presented it!!! — 🇮🇳 PAWAN KALYAN fan! (@thekushikalyan) February 21, 2020

Perfect Commercial Entertainer:

#Bheeshma Perfect commercial ENTERTAINER after GJG for @actor_nithiin .. go and watch this weekend🤝 — NV - Nice Vodka (@VICKY__264) February 21, 2020

Mostly Entertainly With Minor Lags:

#Bheeshma Though minor lags in 2nd half@VenkyKudumula Excellently handled Entertainment throughout the film👍🏼 Music & BGM👏🏻 Production values👌🏼 @vamsi84👍🏼 Comback film for @actor_nithiin 3.1/5 — 🏂 (@Mahesh07_) February 21, 2020

Comedy and Chemistry Are the Highlights:

#Bheeshma Plus Points: Comedy track esp @vennelakishore bhayya and @actorbrahmaji garu 😂😂@actor_nithiin and @iamRashmika excellent performances and their chemistry is fantastic 😍👌👌 Interval Twist@VenkyKudumula direction Minus Point: Routine treatment of the story 3.5/5 — Nikhil Kumar (@nikvenk) February 21, 2020

Good Mix of Action and Comedy:

#Bheeshma Rating :- 4/5 First half is very Good! Second Half is Engaging! Full of romance and comedy !@actor_nithiin has done excellent job!@iamRashmika looking gorgeous! A very entertaining movie! Must watch movie for masses!#Nithin #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/Ao4doAmMUf — Varinder Sinngh (@varindersingh24) February 21, 2020

First Half Superb!

Just now watched 1st half : Superb 2nd half : Equally superb Comedy timing of @actor_nithiin@vennelakishore Hawsome@iamRashmika@vebky#Bheeshma — uday kumar sahu (@udaykumar444222) February 21, 2020

Looks like it's positive reviews pouring in for Nithiin and Rashmika's romantic-comedy. Fans are certainly going gaga over Nithiin's act. If you've watched Bheeshma too, let us know how you found it in comments below.