On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute update about her pet dog Aura, saying she is happily chilling in Mysore with her parents. The diva, who was most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture of her furry friend Aura sitting on a couch and posing for the cameras. Rashmika Mandanna Melts Hearts with Adorable Pet Pic: Proving Her Furry Friend Makes Everything Better!.

The post is captioned: "For everyone who's wondering where Aura has disappeared to ..Aura is chilling in Mysore with Mum Dad and Shimmu..That's why I am unable to give Aura updates... And look at her. she's definitely happy and chilling."

Rashmika Mand anna's Instagram Story

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Story

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, also stars Fahadh Faasil. She also has Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).