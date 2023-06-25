In a heartwarming display of affection, popular actress Rashmika Mandanna recently shared an adorable picture on social media featuring herself and her beloved pet dog. Captioned with a heartfelt statement, "She just makes everything better," the photo instantly captured the attention and admiration of fans. In the picture, Rashmika and her furry friend can be seen sharing a joyful moment, radiating happiness and pure love. On the work front, Rashmika will be next seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The movie is slated to release on August 11 this year. Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Heartwarming Pictures with Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor and Team (View Pics).