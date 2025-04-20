Chennai, April 19: Well known actor Nasser, who has acted in director Karthik Subbaraj's eagerly-awaited explosive action entertainer 'Retro', has now disclosed how actor Suriya, despite sustaining an injury to the back of his head, returned in a brief while to continue shooting for the film. Speaking at the grand audio and trailer launch event of the film, which was organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium, Nasser said, "I have been watching Suriya from his first film. I have been seeing his growth. Firstly, he has a pure heart. Secondly, he is a dedicated actor who will give up anything to complete his duty."

The veteran actor, who praised Suriya's sense of commitment and dedication, said, "In this film, I even got angry (with his sense of commitment). I asked him, 'Why do you not get a dupe (to perform risky stunts)? Why do you take a risk everywhere?" Nasser said that Suriya, in reply, had said,"No sir, I want to attempt it first and see. If I can't do it, then... But I will try at least two or three times. I must be the one to do it. When I watch the film, I mustn't feel that this person wasn't me." The veteran actor then went on to disclose how Suriya had suffered a blow to his head while shooting for the film. 'Retro' India Censor Board Report: CBFC Clears Suriya-Pooja Hegde's Film With U/A Rating.

"When this film was being shot, Suriya suffered an injury to the back of his head. He just took a brief while to recuperate and returned to shoot again," Nasser said and turned to Suriya to say, "I advice you. We need you forever. So, be safe." The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year, has a run time of Two hours 48 minutes and 30 seconds. Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran. Oscars 2025: Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, Prithviraj’s ‘Aadujeevitham’, Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Among 7 Indian Films Eligible for Best Picture Nominees; What Does This 'Selection' Actually Mean?.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee. Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.

