Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay made a rare public appearance on Sunday, attending a high-profile wedding at The Leela Palace in Chennai. The appearance comes at a critical juncture for the star, as his final film, Jana Nayagan, remains embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) that has delayed its theatrical release. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date Delay: Tamil Nadu Theatres Face INR 100 Crore Loss Amid Thalapathy Vijay Film’s CBFC Battle.

Thalapathy Vijay Attends Wedding in Chennai

Vijay, the chief of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was seen interacting with several prominent figures at the wedding of Sahil, son of YS Sunil Reddy. Dressed in a beige blazer and white shirt, the actor was photographed sharing a brief conversation with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Thalapathy Vijay at Andhra Pradesh Ex CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Family Wedding in Chennai

Other notable attendees included actor Suriya and various political leaders. Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his film and his active preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay appeared relaxed, posing for photographs with guests and fans before departing.

'Jana Nayagan' Legal Row

The actor's visit to the social event provided a brief diversion from the legal tug-of-war over Jana Nayagan. Originally scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, the film’s premiere was halted after a series of late-stage interventions by the CBFC.

The controversy began when the Madras High Court initially ordered the board to grant the film a U/A certificate. However, the CBFC challenged this, citing concerns over the portrayal of the Indian armed forces and religious sentiments. The board argued that the film needed to be reviewed by a nine-member revising committee, leading to a stay on its release.

Current Status

As of February 2026, the Madras High Court has reserved its final orders on the matter. The delay has sparked significant political debate in Tamil Nadu. Vijay’s party, the TVK, has alleged that the delay is a deliberate attempt to stifle the actor's political momentum.

Opposition Support: Several political leaders, including Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Chief Minister MK Stalin, have criticised the censorship process, with some calling it an "attack on creative freedom." Language Martyrs’ Day 2026: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Homage to Anti-Hindi Agitation Martyrs; Says ‘Will Resist Hindi Imposition Forever’.

About ‘Jana Nayagan’

Directed by H. Vinoth and featuring a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, Jana Nayagan is positioned as more than just a cinematic release; it is Vijay’s "swansong" before he pivots to full-time leadership of his party, the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The film, which follows the journey of an ordinary man transformed into a "People's Hero" by systemic injustice, is widely viewed as a manifesto of the actor's political vision.

