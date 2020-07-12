The novel coronavirus bug is far away from saying goodbye to the world yet. However, as a citizen, all we can do is adhere by the guidelines issued by the government and also make India a green country. Talking on the same lines, the Oh! Baby actress, Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she can be seen planting saplings with Nagarjuna. The lady has accepted the Green India Challenge and further nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and Shilpa Reddy. Indeed, a great way spread awareness among fans and also kill time amidst the lockdown. Samantha Akkineni Misses Being Around Her Best Friends (View Post).

In the pics and video shared, we can see Samantha and father-in-law Nagarjuna making their backyard green and how. Must say, the South beauty is making the most of her time at home due to quarantine and has been treating fans with glimpses from her daily routine. We are really loving how Samantha is being a perfect example of what a celeb should look like. Samantha Akkineni and Her Pet Hash Are Having a Case of the #Covidblues (View Post).

Check Out Samantha Akkineni's Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's forthcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal wherein she is said to star opposite Vijay Sethupathu and Nayanthara. The movie shooting is supposed to start in August. Stay tuned!

