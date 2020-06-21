Southern star Samantha Akkineni misses her best friend, and seeing her pets together is making it worse. "Best friends… #drogoandkhaleesi ... this made me miss you so much @meghnavinod," Akkineni posted, with a dog emoji. Samantha keeps posting pictures of her pets. In a recent picture she gave a glimpse of her two pets, overlooking the garden. In another post, she shared a video where she plays with her dogs. Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Pic of Her French Bulldog in Wardrobe (See Pic)

The actress, who is married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, had earlier shared that she has "failed as a mom" to her puppy Hash in a social media post. Samantha was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu". Samantha Akkineni Says She ‘Failed as a Mom’ After Getting Mad at Her Puppy Hash for This Reason

Check Out Samantha Akkineni 's Instagram Post Below

The actress has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

