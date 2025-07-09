Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has set the internet buzzing with her latest Instagram post from Detroit, Michigan, where she attended the TANA 2025 event. But what really got fans talking wasn't just her fashion or travel diary, it was the presence of filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in multiple photos, sparking fresh rumours that the two may be more than just collaborators. Are Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Planning To Get Married in 2025? Here's What We Know of the Rumoured Lovebirds.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

In one of the pictures, Raj is seen walking closely with Samantha, his arm gently wrapped around her shoulders, both flashing happy smiles. Another shows them seated together at a dinner outing with friends. “Detroit,” Samantha captioned the post, which also included solo shots and a cosy picture of her relaxing with her dog.

Fans Reactions

Fans quickly picked up on the chemistry. Comments like, “Finally u r happy so me to, always sam,” another wrote, “Congratulations darling sam and Raj,” another wrote, “Rajesh Nidimoru and Samantha all this best for u from Nidimoru family” and “Wowwwww she is really comfortable and happy with him.” One user even noted, “8th pic says it all,” another wrote, “Raj nidimoru & Samantha.” ‘Time Exposes’: As Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Enjoy a ‘Happy Weekend’, Director’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Karma’ (View Post)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Bond Grows Stronger With Time

The actress and the director first teamed up for The Family Man 2, followed by Citadel: Honey Bunny, and are now working on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. They also co-own the Chennai Super Champs pickleball team. Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Rumours – Know All About ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Director’s Better Half.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s Personal Lives

While neither has confirmed the romance, their frequent appearances together and now, matching smiles have added fuel to the dating rumours. Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, while Raj is married to Shhyamali De and has a daughter.

