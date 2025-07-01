Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most popular and loved actresses from South India, has recently been making headlines for her rumoured romantic involvement with her Citadel: Honey Bunny director, Raj Nidimoru. The actress, who got divorced from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, is all over the internet after pictures of her with Raj went viral, sparking dating speculations. According to the latest developments, the duo are planning to take a step forward in their relationship. A report in Deccan Chronicle states that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru could make their relationship official by the end of 2025 and also reveals that they are deeply committed to each other. When reports of Samantha and Raj moving in together surfaced online, her team dismissed it and said that the actress wishes to keep her personal life private. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Moving In Together? Here’s the Truth.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru To Make Their Relationship Official in 2025?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)