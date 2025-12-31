New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Detroit Pistons at crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, December 31, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Lakers are aiming to build on their recent victory over the Sacramento Kings, while the top-ranked Pistons arrive in Los Angeles looking to rebound from two straight losses and capitalize on the Lakers' ongoing injury concerns. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Lakers, with a record of 20-10, ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings 125-101 on Sunday. They are currently fourth in the Western Conference. Despite the recent win, the team faces significant injury challenges, with key players Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness), and Gabe Vincent (back strain) all out for Tuesday's game. Coach JJ Redick's side will need to rely on strong performances from stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James to maintain momentum and force turnovers against the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons, leading the Eastern Conference with a strong 24-8 record, are currently looking to avoid a season-worst third consecutive loss after falling to the Clippers on Sunday. They enter the game as slight favorites and have an impressive 11-6 record on the road this season. The Pistons' defense is a point of emphasis as they look to disrupt the Lakers' rhythm, but they may be without Caris LeVert, who is listed as doubtful with knee soreness. They will need efficient scoring and a collective team effort to secure a win at crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 31, 2026.

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 7:30 PM PT (Wednesday, December 31, 2026, 9:00 AM IST)

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video platform, in exchange of a subscription fee. Fans can also get the live streaming via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Match in India on TV channels. Luka Doncic and LeBron James Lead LA Lakers to Dominant Win Over Sacramento Kings.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Head-to-Head

The Lakers hold a commanding 214-136 lead in the all-time regular season series against the Pistons. However, recent matchups have seen a shift in momentum, with Detroit winning the last two games, including a 117-114 victory at crypto.com Arena in December 2024. The Pistons also swept the season series last year, breaking a seven-game Lakers winning streak in their head-to-head matchups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).