Speculations surrounding Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rumoured romance with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed Raj & DK, continue to swirl on the internet. Though the duo has remained silent, their social media posts and joint public appearances have sparked plenty of gossip. While they are currently working together professionally, fans believe there might be something quietly brewing between them. Amid all this, Shhyamali Dey, wife of Raj Nidimoru, took to social media to share a cryptic note about "Karma". Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Rumours – Know All About ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Director’s Better Half.

Raj Nidimoru’s Wife Shhyamali De Shares Cryptic Note Amid His Dating Rumours With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shhyamali De, the wife of Raj Nidimoru, took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post about "Karma" amid reports of her husband dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Known for her spiritual and philosophical content, Shhyamali reshared a post that read, "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe humbles." Around the same time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring several pictures and videos. One of the videos saw Samantha team up with Raj for a pickleball match. Samantha had captioned her post, "Happy weekend."

Shhyamali De’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Fans wonder whether Shhyamali's post came as a response to her husband's growing connection with Samantha. Social media users have taken note of how frequently Samantha and Raj are making appearances together, both in person and digitally. The duo first grabbed attention after they were spotted seeking blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Adding to the speculations, Samantha's Instagram posts also gave fans a solid reason to gossip about their budding romance. ‘Homewrecker?’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Trolled After Viral Pics With Raj Nidimoru at World Pickleball League 2025 Fuel Dating Rumours.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made her debut as a producer with the Telugu film Subham. The comedy horror film, which was released in the theatres on May 9, 2025, starred Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, and Shravani Lakshmi in key roles. You can stream Subham online on JioHotstar starting June 13, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).