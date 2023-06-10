In a heart-wrenching incident, Saran Raj, an esteemed assistant director and supporting actor known for his collaboration with filmmaker Vetri Maaran, lost his life in a car accident on June 8. The collision took place around 11:30 p.m. in KK Nagar, when Palaniappan, a supporting actor, crashed his car into Saran Raj's motorcycle. The impact of the accident resulted in severe injuries to Saran Raj, ultimately leading to his untimely demise at the accident site. Disturbingly, it has been reported that Palaniappan was driving under the influence of alcohol. Arjun Das in OG! Kaithi Actor To Share Screen Space With Pawan Kalyan in the Upcoming Telugu Film (View Pic).

Vetri Maaran, a highly regarded filmmaker in the country, had worked closely with Saran Raj, who served as one of his associate directors on the critically acclaimed film Vada Chennai. Saran Raj had also made notable appearances in Vetri Maaran's projects, including Vada Chennai and Asuran, showcasing his versatility as a supporting actor.

According to NewsRoom Post, Residing on Maduravoyal's Dhanalakshmi Street, Saran Raj was traveling on Arcot Road in KK Nagar when the unfortunate accident occurred. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries instantly. Local residents promptly alerted the authorities, and Saran Raj's mortal remains were subsequently taken for a post-mortem examination. A complaint has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. OG: Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK Joins the Sets of Director Sujeeth’s Film! (View Pics).

The sudden and untimely demise of Saran Raj has left the film industry and his colleagues mourning the loss of a talented individual. His contributions to Vetri Maaran's films and his passion for the craft will be remembered as his legacy lives on.

