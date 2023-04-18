It was on April 15 when the makers of OG had announced that they have begun the filming of this flick in Bombay and Pawan Kalyan would join the team in the following week. Well, he has arrived on the sets of director Sujeeth’s film. The team dropped a pic of PSPK arriving on the sets of OG and he looks dapper as ever. OG: Shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s Film Begins! Actor To Join the Sets of Director Sujeeth’s Movie Next Week (Watch Video).

Power Star Pawan Kalyan On The Sets Of OG

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)