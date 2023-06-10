Power Star Pawan Kalyan would be seen playing the lead in director Sujeeth’s film OG. The makers have announced that Arjun Das, who acted in films such as Oxygen, Kaithi, Master among others, has been roped in for this Telugu flick produced by DVV Entertainment. OG: Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK Joins the Sets of Director Sujeeth’s Film! (View Pics).

Arjun Das In OG

