Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Sukumar's blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is all over the news for his upcoming film with Jawaan director Atlee. Tentatively titled AA2xA6, the big-budget sci-fi action fantasy adventure film will be backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. Excitement levels doubled when Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone came on board for the film. Amid all this, a new report suggests that the Telugu superstar has now joined hands with the supremely talented Malayalam actor and filmmaker Basil Joseph for a new film. ‘AA22XA6’: Deepika Padukone Joins Cast of Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film Directed by Atlee – Watch Announcement Video.

Allu Arjun To Join Hands With Basil Joseph for a New Film?

Amid exciting updates coming up from Allu Arjun AA22xA6, a latest report suggests that the Telugu superstar has now signed for a new film with Mollywood actor filmmaker Basil Joseph of the Minnal Murali fame. According to a report in 123Telugu, Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph have come together for a new film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The reports further revealed that the movie is currently in the pre-production stage. Geetha Arts may produce it, the production label owned by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind.

Are We Getting Allu Arjun X Basil Joseph Collab Soon?

BUZZ 🚨#AlluArjun is said to be doing a film with Malayalam director Basil Joseph under Geetha Arts. If this is true, Bunny’s next three films will be with Atlee, Basil Joseph, and Prashanth Neel, though plans can still change! pic.twitter.com/JqevMFifQ9 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) June 12, 2025

Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph reportedly held a meeting in February 2025, during which the Sookshmadarshini actor narrated a captivating story to the Telugu star, which seems to have impressed him. The buzz regarding their collab has already left fans excited, who cannot wait to witness their magic on the big screens. 'Maranamass' OTT Release: Basil Joseph's Black Comedy Film to Release on Sony LIV on THIS Date.

Apart from starring in hit Malayalam films like Sookshmadarshini, Ponman, Joji, and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Basil Joseph has also donned the director's hat for movies Kunjiramayanam, Godha and Minnal Murali, out of which the Tovino Thomas-starrer superhero film was a massive hit.

