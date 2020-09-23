Shalini Pandey had made her debut in the acting industry with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy in which she had shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. The film was not only a blockbuster but even remade into several languages. Shalini’s innocence and her charming smile had won hearts of the audience. Shalini, who celebrates her 26th birthday today, has mainly appeared in Telugu and Tamil films. She had played a supporting role in the Hindi film Meri Nimmo, which also happened to be her second project after Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy Star Shalini Pandey Reveals How She Bagged Her Bollywood Debut Jayeshbhai Jordaar Opposite Ranveer Singh.
Shalini Pandey has done few films but she they have been a hit. The gorgeous actress is all set to be featured in the Hindi film Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which Ranveer Singh would be playing the lead role. Movie buffs are pretty thrilled to watch her alongside Ranveer in this movie that is helmed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. On the occasion of Shalini’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of her stunning pictures on Instagram.
#HBDShaliniPandey
Gorgeous
Keeping It Casual Yet Chic
That Killer Smile
Being Desi
Stunner
Beauty
Ain’t she an absolute stunner? Here’s wishing Shalini Pandey a very happy birthday! Wishing her all the love and luck in her future projects.
