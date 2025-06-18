In a shocking incident that took place near the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad, South Indian actress Ramya Sri and her brother Prashant were allegedly attacked by goons with a knife and a cricket bat due to a land dispute. The disturbing incident occurred on Tuesday (June 17) in the FCI Colony layout, where officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) were marking roads in the presence of the landowners. However, things turned ugly after a few men, allegedly associated with Sridhar Rao, owner of Sandhya Convention Hall, objected to the plot owners filming the marking process. Shocking! Bollywood Actress Assaulted in Hyderabad After Being Invited for Shop Opening, Robbed of INR 50,000 Cash and Gold; Investigation Underway.

Actress Ramya Sri and Her Brother Attacked in Hyderabad

According to Telugu Scribe, Ramya Sri and her brother were physically attacked by Sridhar Rao's men with a knife and a cricket bat. Several people, including the actress and her brother, were injured during the incident. Following the attack, Ramya Sri and her brother filed a police complaint at the Gachibowli police station. Talking about the incident with the media, she said, "Goons tried to kill us in broad daylight, that too in front of the police station."

Actress Ramya Sri and Her Brother Attacked in Hyderabad Due to Land Dispute

In a video shared by the handle on X (formerly Twitter), the actress could be seen sharing her ordeal. Ramya Sri also alleged that Sridhar Rao and his goons tried to acquire her land through illegal means. She has requested the authorities to take immediate action against those involved in the criminal activities. The police are yet to issue any official statement regarding the assault and encroachment case. Telugu Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas Booked for Violating Traffic Rules and Misbehaving With Cop in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Actress Ramya Sri is an Indian actress, director, screenwriter, and producer who has worked primarily in the Telugu and Kannada film industries, along with a few Malayalam, Hindi, and Bhojpuri films, including softcore and B-grade movies. In 2015, she received the Nandi Special Jury Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for her performance as a tribal woman in O Malli.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

