Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been booked for an alleged traffic rule violation in Hyderabad. The case has been registered against him by the Jubilee Hills police. Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas for allegedly violating traffic rules and misbehaving with the traffic police two days ago. Shreyas Talpade Booked for Fraud: Case Filed Against Bollywood Actor and Others Over Multi-Crore Chit Fund Scam.

"A case has been registered against actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas on 13th of this month, for violating traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic police. We have served a notice and sent it to him," according to the Inspector of Jubilee Hills police station. Sreenivas made his debut in the 2014 Telugu film Alludu Seenu opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Prakash Raj.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Viral Video

Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas caused a commotion near Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills when he drove his car on the wrong side of the road. The situation escalated as he headed straight toward a traffic constable. When the constable stopped the vehicle and questioned him,… pic.twitter.com/3rXXSa02n7 — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) May 13, 2025

Later, he starred in Speedunnodu, a Telugu remake of the Tamil superhit film Sundarapandian, along with Sonarika Bhadoria and Prakash Raj. He also featured in Jaya Janaki Nayaka opposite Rakul Preet Singh, Saakshyam opposite Pooja Hegde, Kavacham opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen Pirzada and Sita opposite Kajal Aggarwal. ‘Ramayana’: Kajal Aggarwal To Play Mandodari in Part 1 of Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film Franchise? Here’s What We Know.

He also worked in Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Ratsasan, opposite Anupama Parameswaran. In 2021, he starred in Alludu Adhurs with Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel.