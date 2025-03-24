In a shocking piece of news, a Bollywood actress was attacked and robbed inside her hotel room in Hyderabad. The actress, who was in the city as the chief guest for the inauguration of a shop, was reportedly attacked and robbed at her hotel in Masab Tank, near Banjara Hills. According to the reports, the incident took place in the night after the unknown assailants forcibly entered her hotel room while she was asleep. Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Vijay Das Who Stabbed Actor Arrested by Mumbai Police From Thane, His Picture Surfaces.

Bollywood Actress Invited for Shop Opening Forced Into Prostitution

The Mumbai-based actress was invited to Hyderabad by a friend to attend the inauguration of a shop. The friend reportedly assured her that the travel charges and remuneration would be covered. Following this, the actress arrived in Hyderabad on March 18 and stayed at a hotel in Masab Tank. As per the actress' complaint, on the night of March 21, around 9 PM, two women allegedly pressured her to engage in prostitution. Later, around 11 PM, when the actress was asleep, three men reportedly entered her room and asked her to spend time with them. When she resisted, they assaulted her.

They later stole cash and gold from her bag before fleeing the scene. They reportedly fled with INR 50,000 in cash. According to Telugu Scribe, the actress immediately approached te police and filed a complaint. Authorities are currently analysing the CCTV footage from the hotel to identify the suspects. ‘Please Stay Alert’: Marathi Actor Sanket Korlekar’s iPhone 16 Worth INR 1.70 Lakh Snatched by Bikers in Thane; FIR Registered (Watch Video).

More details regarding the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

