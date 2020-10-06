In today's world, the quotes and statements of the actors are often seen being misquoted. South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan also experienced this situation recently. She has spoken up about her recent interview that was blown out of proportion by misinterpreting her quote in it. She took to the microblogging site offering an explanation over the whole fiasco. She also has clarified that she is proud of certain films that she is known for. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Trailer: Shruti Haasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bobby Simha, Andrea Jeremiah Star in This Anthology About Re-Discovering Love During 21-Day Lockdown (Watch Video).

In her first tweet, she says, "Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like race gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing !!" The second one reads as, "Cont..being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly.that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone."

The actress has finally shut the controversies around her in her own simple manner. The fans will only be glad about this clarification! Stay tuned for more updates on latest happenings in the film industries.

