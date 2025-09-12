Fact Check: Did Aamir Khan Call His ‘Coolie’ Cameo a ‘Big Mistake’? No, the Viral Interview Is Fake!

After its theatrical release on August 14, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action entertainer Coolie has now arrived on OTT, streaming on Prime Video from September 11. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, and Upendra. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a much-publicised cameo appearance towards the film’s climax. ‘Coolie’ Movie Review: Anirudh, Not Rajinikanth, Is Real Lifeline in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Weakest Film to Date!

When Coolie hit theatres, it received the most negative audience reception for a Lokesh Kanagaraj film to date, despite grossing an impressive INR 515 crore worldwide. One of the most criticised elements was Aamir Khan’s cameo. Many felt the role didn’t justify casting a superstar of his stature, while his expressions quickly became meme fodder across social media.

Now that Coolie is streaming, the film is seeing renewed discussion online — and not all of it is positive. A supposed 'interview' of Aamir Khan has gone viral, where he allegedly disses Coolie and calls his cameo a mistake.

Did Aamir Khan Criticise 'Coolie' in an Interview?

In the quote, which appears to have been lifted from what looks like a newspaper article, Aamir Khan is seen saying, "I accepted the cameo for Rajini saab. To be honest, I still can’t figure out what my character was meant to do. It felt like I just walked in, said a line or two, and disappeared. There was no real purpose, no thought behind it. It was badly written. The film’s lukewarm box office performance and harsh reviews didn’t help. I wasn’t involved creatively, so I had no idea how the final product would turn out. I thought it would be a fun appearance, but clearly, it didn’t land. Itna reaction milega, socha nahi tha. But looking back, I understand why people were disappointed. The scene didn’t work - simple as that.”

He supposedly adds, "It was a big mistake, and one I’ll be more careful about in the future."

This alleged interview snippet has been widely shared on social media, including Reddit, where fans have debated whether Aamir was too harsh on himself. ‘Coolie’ Unexplained: From Aamir Khan’s Cameo to ‘Monica’ Song, 15 Burning Questions We Still Have About Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Most Divisive Film.

Reddit Post Sharing the 'Interview'

Completely Fake Interview of Aamir Khan

However, there’s one major problem - no such interview exists. We looked for the original source and found nothing on the web, nor has Aamir Khan spoken publicly about Coolie since its release. The language of the quote also seems uncharacteristically blunt for the actor, who is known for measured responses.

In all likelihood, this is a cleverly edited image with fabricated quotes falsely attributed to Aamir Khan. Considering reports that his planned superhero collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been shelved - though there’s been no official confirmation - it’s understandable that some expected Aamir to comment critically on Coolie. But this viral 'interview' is completely fake.

Before the film came out, Aamir Khan had revealed why he agreed to do Coolie cameo at a pre-release event. He had said. "Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know it’s Coolie and Rajini Sir’s film… after many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything." It was a role he did out of a good gesture, and though it didn't pan out the way his fans would have imagined, it is tough to imagine the superstar being petty about it. At least publicly.

