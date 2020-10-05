In this lockdown period, we have seen some very interesting collaborations, as directors, even the big ones, came together to make anthologies or films even with the lockdown restrictions. For Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Amazon Prime Video's new Tamil anthology film, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj come together to create five different stories of characters discovering and re-discovering love and compassion during the 21-day lockdown period declared by PM Narendra Modi (who also gets a mention in the new trailer) in March. Love doesn't always mean romance, it could also mean the warmth in inter-personal relationships. Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon and More– 5 Directors Collaborate With Amazon Prime to Deliver 5 Heartwarming Stories (Watch Video).

In the new trailer, we get glimpses of each of these shorts starring some very popular stars like Suhasini, Shruti Haasan, Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ritu Varma, Anu Hasan, Leela Samson, Bobby Simha, Muthu Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah and MS Bhaskar.

Suhasini Mani Ratnam (Indira) directs Coffee, Anyone?, that stars Anu Hasan and Shruti Haasan, along with Suhasini herself.

Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru) makes Ilamai Idho Idho, which has Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, Urvashi and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It will be the first time Jayaram and his son will be working together after the latter re-entered acting as the lead.

Gautham Vasudev Menon (Kaakha Kaakha) directs Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum, that stars MS Bhaskar and Ritu Varma.

Former cinematographer Rajiv Menon (Sarvam Thalamayam) is turning director again with Reunion, that has Leela Samson and Andrea Jeremiah in the cast. Sarvam ThaalaMayam Movie Review: GV Prakash, Nedumudi Venu’s Performances, AR Rahman’s Lilting Score Bowl You Over in This Rajiv Menon Film.

Finally, there is the maverick Karthik Subbaraj (Petta), who directs Miracle, starring his fave actor Bobby Simha, along with Muthu Kumar.

Watch the trailer of Putham Pudhu Kaalai here:

Putham Pudhu Kaalai will begin streaming from October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. So how did you find the trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

