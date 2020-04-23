SS Rajamouli's Comments on Parasite Upsets This Filmmaker, Says 'He Has Embarrassed the Indian Film Industry'

SS Rajamouli Comments on Parasite Upsets this Filmmaker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

SS Rajamouli's comments about Parasite being boring has irked many social media users. After the director got trolled for commenting how he slept mid-way watching this Oscar-winning movie, Mithai director Prashant Kumar has now penned an open letter slamming the director for rejecting an original work like Parasite. And while Kumar believes that everyone is entitled to have his own opinion, he found Rajamouli's comments extremely disrespectful and distasteful. He further taunted the RRR maker by saying he was perhaps not in a good mood to watch a layered movie like Parasite. SS Rajamouli Claims He Fell Asleep Halfway Through Watching Oscar-Winner Parasite; Here's How Twitterati Reacted To It!

"Parasite has been acclaimed by masters of the craft like Scorsese and Tarantino. Last I heard, I don't think they had anything to say about 'Baahubali'... Originality deserves respect... You lited entire scenes from other films in making 'Sye', for example, without as much as an acknowledgement. Was it impossible to miss that you had stolen? Other filmmakers didn't point out at you out of mutual respect," read a part of Kumar's open letter. Urvashi Rautela Copies US Writer JP Brammer's Tweet on Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite and We Say 'Not Again'.

Check Out Prashant Kumar's Tweet

S.S Rajmauli slept off while watching Parasite & found it boring and slept off More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers and Parasite has done that, my open letter pic.twitter.com/XQt4QnCFYl — prashant Kumar (@zimbo_7) April 23, 2020

Kumar believes Parasite should be applauded for breaking all the language barriers. "More than anything, Parasite is an original piece of work. Originality deserves respect, especially when it is powerful enough to cut across language barriers and Parasite has done that," he tweeted while sharing his letter on Twitter. He believes Rajamouli dismissing a movie that's been recognised on a world-platform would bring embarrassment to the Indian film industry.