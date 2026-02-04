After 15 years of wait, the first collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli is taking shape in the form of the globe-trotting epic Varanasi. In a recent discussion with international media, Mahesh Babu detailed the rigorous physical transformation required to play the dual roles of a modern-day adventurer named Rudhra and the mythological figure Lord Ram. SS Rajamouli Confirms Mahesh Babu-Starrer ‘Varanasi’ To Release Worldwide on This Date (View Post)

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Prep for ‘Varanasi’

The actor revealed that the preparation for the film, which is slated for a global release on April 7, 2027, extended far beyond typical gym workouts. To embody Lord Ram, Rajamouli insisted on a complete overhaul of the actor's natural physicality. “He [Rajamouli] has a process. There’s a method to it,” Babu explained. “When you’re playing that character... it’s very important that your posture has to be right-the way your character walks, the way he stands. You can't adopt the stance of modern characters.” To achieve this, the actor spent three months training in Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form from Kerala. The training was not intended for combat scenes alone but served to "open up" his body, allowing him to maintain the disciplined and serene postures required for the role.

Mahesh Babu’s Role Prep

The commitment to detail extended to even the most brief moments on screen. Babu disclosed that he spent six months training with a track and field team specifically to change his running technique for the film. “There would be only two shots in the film, by the way,” Babu noted regarding the specific running style. “That’s the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film. When you’re in that mindset, it’s fun and you don’t look at it as hard work.” Mahesh Babu Birthday 2025: SS Rajamouli’s Film SSMB29 With Superstar Titled ‘Globe Trotter’?

Watch ‘Varanasi’ Trailer:

‘Varanasi’ Cast

The film's teaser recently offered a glimpse of the intensity expected:

Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, seen wielding a trishul while riding a mechanical bull.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini, marking her return to Indian cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kumbha, a character reportedly confined to a wheelchair, requiring the actor to emote solely through facial expressions. ‘Always Guided by Your Light’: Mahesh Babu Remembers Father Ghattamaneni Sivarama Krishna on His 82nd Birth Anniversary (See Post)

SS Rajamouli’s Mythological Sci-Fi Epic

Varanasi is being described as a genre-bending "mythological sci-fi thriller" with a reported budget exceeding INR 1,000 crore. The narrative spans thousands of years, moving between the ancient Treta Yuga and the year 2027, with filming locations ranging from the frozen landscapes of Antarctica to the jungles of Africa. The film features a story by V. Vijayendra Prasad and a musical score by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani. Directed by the man behind RRR and Baahubali, Varanasi is being filmed entirely for IMAX to ensure a large-scale global presentation

