Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in a state of confusion whether she should workout or not. On Instagram Stories, she shared a video where she is seen making a confused face. She is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt with her hair pulled back. On the video, she wrote: "To workout or to definitely workout?" Tamannaah Bhatia Wears Black Paint As She Stands For #AllLivesMatter; Fans Finds Her Post Silly and Insensitive.

Tamannaah, who has made a name for herself in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood films, recently faced flak on social media for her #AllLivesMatter post, with users calling her out for endorsing fairness creams in the past. Tamannaah Bhatia: Every Film Needs Female Lead Just Like Male Lead.

Check Out Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram Story Below

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the work front, she will next be seen "Bole Chudiyan", co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is directed by bNawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. She will also be seen in the Telugu films "Seetimaarr" and "That Is Mahalakshmi".

