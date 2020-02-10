Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid Controversy: I-T Department Again Issues Summons to the Kollywood Superstar (Read Details)

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Facebook)

On February 5, 2020 the income tax officials conducted a raid on the sets of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming flick, Master. The shooting was happening at the Neyveli coal mines where the actor and rest of the crew were present. Besides conducting a raid on the sets, the income tax officials also questioned Vijay and also took him to Chennai for further enquiry. The I-T raid was conducted at Vijay’s residence, at properties of producer-financier Anbu Chezhiyan and AGS Group. It is all linked to the film Bigil, that grossed approximately Rs 300 crore at the box office. Post Income Tax Raid, Thalapathy Vijay Arrives On the Sets of Master and Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm (Watch Viral Video).

During the raid, the income tax department seized around Rs 77 crore (unaccounted cash) from the properties of Anbu Chezhiyan. Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, he was back on the sets of Master and videos of him from the sets was all over the internet. As per the latest development in this tax evasion case, the income tax department has again issued summons to the Kollywood superstar. As per leading media reports, the actor, Anbu Chezhiyan and AGS Entertainment have been asked to provide an explanation within three days with regards to their transactions. Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid: I-T Department Releases Statement Confirming Recovery of Rs 77 Crore From Bigil Financier.

Update On Thalapathy Vijay I-T Raid Controversy

Income Tax Department summons Tamil actor Vijay over charges of tax evasion and his links with financier Anbu Chezhiyan. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020

As per a report in TOI, Thalapathy Vijay again has to take a break from the shooting of Master. He has to appear at the income tax department office in Nungambakkam, Chennai for further enquiry. The buzz is rife that Vijay was paid Rs 30 crore for Bigil. The actor has to appear at the I-T office by February 13. Keep watching this space for further updates.