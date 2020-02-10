Post Income Tax Raid, Thalapathy Vijay Arrives On the Sets of Master and Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm (Watch Viral Video)

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

When reports of income tax raid been carried out on the sets of Master splashed across social media platforms, it came as a shock to many. And then reports emerged that even Thalapathy Vijay was being question by the income tax officials. It was all related to the actor’s last film, Bigil that grossed Rs 300 crore at the box office. As per leading media reports, the income tax team also raided the actor’s residence for about 35 hours. But right now, fans of Thalapathy Vijay cannot keep calm as the actor is back on the sets of Master! Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid: IT Department Releases Statement Confirming Recovery of Rs 77 Crore From Bigil Financier.

The income tax raid was conducted at AGS Enterprises and financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. An unaccounted cash of Rs 77 crore from various locations in Chennai and Madurai belonging to financier was seized by the I-T department. Talking about the shooting of Master, it was stalled as the actor was taken by the I-T team to Chennai for further enquiry. But the Kollywood superstar is back on the sets and a video of him clicking a selfie with fans is also going viral. Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVIJAYAnna After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy.

Vijay Arrives On The Sets Of Master

Thalapathy #Vijay is stronger than ever. Has conquered many such obstacles. Now he is here, walking like lion, waving at fans, asking cops not to beat them, not shaken by the IT raid earlier. This is Thalapathy Vijay at his best!🔥#தாமரை_மயிர்ல_கூடமலராதுpic.twitter.com/fqOHzpi3Bm — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) February 7, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay Clicks A Selfie With Fans

Hundreds of Thalapathy Vijay fans arrived at the Neyveli coal mine to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. As soon as he stepped down from his car, fans started to whistle and cheer for Vijay. In the video, Vijay is seen getting on top of a van to greet all his fans and also to click a picture. Talking about Master, the film also stars Malavika Mohnan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Produced by XB Film Creators, Master will hit the theatres in April 2020.