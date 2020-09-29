As 2020 continues to bring in some more sad news, it has now been reported that actor Thennarasu of Marina fame died by suicide. Reports state that the actor was found hanging at his home due to a family dispute. The news of his death has left fans and friends of the star in a state of shock. Thennarasu was known to have to starred in several Tamil films. He did a notable role in the film, Marina which starred Sivakarthikeyan and Oviya in lead roles. Akshat Utkarsh, Bollywood Actor From Bihar Dies in Mumbai, Family Claims It’s a Murder.

It has also been reported that police have then registered a case and are conducting an investigation based on the information provided by those living near to Thennarasu's house. So far, reports state that Thennarasu allegedly killed himself following a dispute in the family. The actor was married to his girlfriend three years ago, and also t have a two-year-old child. The news of Thennarasu's death was confirmed by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

Sreedhar Pillai's Tweet Condoling the Death of Thennarasu:

It is certainly unfortunate that the young actor took such a drastic step. Condolences have been pouring in on social media for the actor's sudden death. We offer our condolences and prayers to Tehnnarasu's family and hope they find strength in this trying time.

