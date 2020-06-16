Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports

Patna, June 16: A 10-year-old fan of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, under shock after his demise, reportedly died by suicide at his residence. The incident was reported from Nalanda district in Bihar. The case of suicide was reported from Lodipur village on Monday, a day after Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai-based residence. Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: It’s Convenient to Pass Off the Death of a Young Person As Depression’.

The bereaved family members, while speaking to reporters, said the deceased went into a state of shock after Sushan't demise was reported on Sunday. Throughout the day, he kept asking how someone who was always smiling could end his life, and whether a person can die by hanging, Zee News reported them as saying.

The suicide case fall under the jurisdiction of Chandi police station, which had arrived at the site after the boy was reported dead. A preliminary inquiry conducted by them, as per reports, revealed that the deceased had gone into one of the room of the family's under construction home and did not come out for some time.

After the family members went to check on him, it was found that the boy has passed away. The body was sent by the police to Bihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.

