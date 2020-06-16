Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:30 PM IST
A+
A-
Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Patna, June 16: A 10-year-old fan of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, under shock after his demise, reportedly died by suicide at his residence. The incident was reported from Nalanda district in Bihar. The case of suicide was reported from Lodipur village on Monday, a day after Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai-based residence. Vir Das on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: It’s Convenient to Pass Off the Death of a Young Person As Depression’.

The bereaved family members, while speaking to reporters, said the deceased went into a state of shock after Sushan't demise was reported on Sunday. Throughout the day, he kept asking how someone who was always smiling could end his life, and whether a person can die by hanging, Zee News reported them as saying.

The suicide case fall under the jurisdiction of Chandi police station, which had arrived at the site after the boy was reported dead. A preliminary inquiry conducted by them, as per reports, revealed that the deceased had gone into one of the room of the family's under construction home and did not come out for some time.

After the family members went to check on him, it was found that the boy has passed away. The body was sent by the police to Bihar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Bihar Nalanda Suicide Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Viral and Now Deleted Tweets Hours Before his Suicide are Fake, Clarifies Twitter
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)
'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father
News

'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)
Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Bollywood

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement