Looks like 2020 is officially the darkest year ever for the entertainment industry. Why do we say this? Well, as per the latest breaking report, an aspiring actor from Bihar breathed his last on Sunday. The late actor was identified as Akshat Utkarsh, who was employed with the Mumbai film industry. As per the sources, Akshat was a fairly new actor trying to make his name in the glamour world. The debutant actor from Bihar was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Mumbai. That's not it, as the report further elaborates that Akshat's death is a murder, as claimed by his family. Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan in Bihar's Nalanda Dies by Suicide, Was Shocked by Actor's Untimely Demise: Reports.

One of Akshat's close relative has stated that it was on Sunday (September 27) night when the deceased had a conversation with his dad. However, later late in the night, his death news came in. The same relative has also claimed that Mumbai Police has not been supportive in this matter. Reportedly, Utkarsh's mortal remains have reached Patna airport. Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide: Late Actor Was A Photography Enthusiast; Take A Look At Mumbai Through His Eyes.

Akshat's family have also added that police did not even file any report with regards to the actor's death. Also, not many details are out about this death mystery, as more information is awaited. FYI, Sushant Singh Rajput was also from Bihar and was found dead at his Mumbai residence. Stay tuned!

