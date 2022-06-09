The team of director Mithran R. Jawahar's much-awaited comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam, featuring Dhanush in the lead, has disclosed actress Raashi Khanna's character's name and role in the film. Taking to Twitter, director Mithran Jawahar posted a clip and said, "Meet Anusha played by Raashi Khanna." Thiruchitrambalam: Dhanush's D44 Gets A Name; Also Stars Nithya Menen And Raashii Khanna (Watch Video).

Actor Dhanush too released the same short clip in which actress Raashi is seen sitting in the driver's seat of a car. He wrote, "Thiruchitrambalam... Meet Anusha... His high school friend." The film, which will also feature Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja, has music by Anirudh. Raashii Khanna Says Her Hard Work Is Getting Her Interesting Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry.

This is the first time that Anirudh is scoring music for a Mithran R. Jawahar film. The film has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G.K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

