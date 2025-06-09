Tamil movie buffs were heartbreakingly reminded on June 5, 2025, that just because two cinematic legends reunite after years - and their last collaboration was a certified masterpiece - it doesn’t guarantee the same lightning will strike twice. In fact, in the case of Thug Life, the result turned out to be a rare low point for Mani Ratnam the filmmaker and one of the weakest films in Kamal Haasan’s leading-man career. ‘Thug Life’ Movie Review: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan’s Strong Performances Fail To Uplift Mani Ratnam’s Weakly Sketched Gangster Drama.

Thug Life is a gangster drama co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who also directs. The story revolves around an ageing gangster who is betrayed, attacked, and left for dead by his own gang members. He survives and returns to exact vengeance - including on his own foster son. The film also stars Silambarasan (STR), Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nasser, Ali Fazal, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.

'Thug Life' First Weekend Collections

According to reports, Thug Life, which hit theatres on June 5, 2025, had a below-par opening weekend. Sacnilk reports that the film grossed INR 43 crore in India (INR 36 crore nett), with its worldwide weekend collection standing at INR 73 crore.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thug Life':

This is a disappointing showing for a film that rode high on pre-release hype - primarily fuelled by the return of the iconic Kamal Haasan–Mani Ratnam duo since 1987’s Nayakan, coupled with Silambarasan’s star pull. What’s more concerning is that the chances of a turnaround from this major stumble seem slim to none. ‘Thug Life’: ‘Lucky’ Dulquer Salmaan! Fans Claim Malayalam Star Dodged a Bullet by Exiting Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Movie – Here’s Why.

The Budget of 'Thug Life'

Some reports estimate the budget of Thug Life at around INR 200 crore. Even if this figure includes distribution, advertising, and PR expenses, the outlook for recovering that investment through its theatrical run appears bleak.

Since the initial reviews and First Day First Show reactions rolled in, Thug Life has faced a barrage of trolling on social media. The film has even (unfairly) drawn comparisons to Shankar’s Indian 2, which also stars Kamal Haasan. It’s been difficult to spot any genuine praise from critics or audiences. In Kerala, the response has been so lukewarm that several theatres have replaced Thug Life with a re-release of Chotta Mumbai. ‘Chotta Mumbai’ 4K Re-Release: Mohanlal Fans Celebrate the Return of Anwar Rasheed’s Masala Entertainer With Dance and Cheers in Theatres.

While Thug Life was unable to release in Karnataka due to the backlash over Kamal Haasan’s controversial remark about the Kannada language - and the subsequent ban imposed by the state - it’s unlikely this would have significantly altered the film’s fate.

In Tamil Nadu itself, the film witnessed a sharp decline in box office figures. After collecting INR 13.35 crore on Day 1, Sunday’s collection reportedly dropped to just INR 5.75 crore.

The failure to sustain momentum and the lack of an extended weekend boost clearly indicate that Thug Life has failed to connect with audiences, marking it as an unmitigated disaster for all involved. Better luck next time, Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, and Silambarasan.

