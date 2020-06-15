Tovino Thomas Shares His Throwback Pic in Short Hair from the Archives (View Pic)
South star Tovino Thomas had to dig up his archives as sharing "newer stuff" on social media was getting hard for him. Tovino took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback image of himself dressed in a white and black full-sleeved T-shirt and sporting a shorter hairdo. Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Name Their Son Tahaan! Malayalam Actor Shares the First Pic of His Little Munchkin on Instagram
"Posting newer stuff was getting hard. Then I found my hard disks. #fromthearchives #throwback @flying_asplif_ photography," he captioned the image. Tovino also shared a video of himself doing a headstand on a gym tool, which he tagged: "Skill learnt in lockdown." Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Thomas Welcome a Baby Boy!
Tovino Thomas' Throwback Pic
The actor recently welcomed his second child, a son, whom he has named Tahaan. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. The two had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Izza Tovino, in 2016.
