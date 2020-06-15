Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Tovino Thomas Shares His Throwback Pic in Short Hair from the Archives (View Pic)

South IANS| Jun 15, 2020 04:43 PM IST
Tovino Thomas Shares His Throwback Pic in Short Hair from the Archives (View Pic)
Malayalam Actor Tovino Thomas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South star Tovino Thomas had to dig up his archives as sharing "newer stuff" on social media was getting hard for him. Tovino took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback image of himself dressed in a white and black full-sleeved T-shirt and sporting a shorter hairdo. Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Name Their Son Tahaan! Malayalam Actor Shares the First Pic of His Little Munchkin on Instagram

"Posting newer stuff was getting hard. Then I found my hard disks. #fromthearchives #throwback @flying_asplif_ photography," he captioned the image. Tovino also shared a video of himself doing a headstand on a gym tool, which he tagged: "Skill learnt in lockdown." Tovino Thomas and Lidiya Thomas Welcome a Baby Boy!

Tovino Thomas' Throwback Pic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Posting newer stuff was getting hard. Then I found my hard disks. #fromthearchives #throwback @flying_asplif_ photography

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

The actor recently welcomed his second child, a son, whom he has named Tahaan. He tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. The two had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Izza Tovino, in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

