It's official - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has made history by becoming Malayalam cinema's first INR 300 crore grosser worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film has raked in a staggering INR 301.98 crore globally, marking a monumental moment for the industry.
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the superhero drama marks the beginning of an ambitious cinematic universe in Indian cinema. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, the film also features Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandhu Salimkumar, Arun Kurien, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha, with cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan.
'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' - Box Office Glory Across the Board
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra isn’t just a blockbuster - it’s a phenomenon. The film has officially overtaken L2: Empuraan to become Malayalam cinema’s highest-grossing film worldwide, Thudarum in Kerala, and even Manjummel Boys in India.
Interestingly, despite its record-breaking run, Chandra didn't feature in the top 10 highest opening day grossers, though it secured the third-highest opening weekend spot - proving once again that strong word-of-mouth can outshine even the biggest openings.
The film also holds another impressive record: it is now the highest-grossing female-centric film from South India.
Malayalam Cinema’s Box Office Milestones
As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra opens the INR 300 crore club, here’s a look back at the films that created milestone moments in Malayalam box office history - from INR 1 crore to INR 300 crore worldwide.
1. Ee Naadu (1982)
Milestone: First INR 1 crore grosser
Director: IV Sasi
Cast: Balan K Nair, Mammootty, Lalu Alex, Sreenivasan, TG Ravi
2. Kilukkam (1991)
Milestone: First INR 5 crore grosser
Director: Priyadarshan
Cast: Mohanlal, Revathy, Thilakan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Sharat Saxena
3. The King (1995)
Milestone: First INR 10 crore grosser
Director: Shaji Kailas
Cast: Mammootty, Vani Viswanath, Murali, Suresh Gopi
4. Hitler (1996)
Milestone: First INR 15 crore grosser
Director: Siddique
Cast: Mammootty, Mukesh, Shobana, Vani Viswanath, Jagadeesh
5. Narasimham (2000)
Milestone: First INR 20 crore grosser
Director: Shaji Kailas
Cast: Mohanlal, Aishwarya, Thilakan, Kalabhavan Mani, Mammootty
6. Rajamanikyam (2005)
Milestone: First INR 25 crore grosser
Director: Anwar Rasheed
Cast: Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, Rahman, Padmapriya
7. Twenty:20 (2008)
Milestone: First INR 30 crore grosser
Director: Joshiy
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Bhavana, Jayaram
8. Drishyam (2013)
Milestone: First INR 50 crore and INR 75 crore grosser
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon
9. Pulimurugan (2016)
Milestone: First INR 100 crore and INR 125 crore grosser
Director: Vysakh
Cast: Mohanlal, Jagapathi Babu, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Lal
10. 2018 (2023)
Milestone: First INR 150 crore and INR 175 crore grosser
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Lal
11. Manjummel Boys (2024)
Milestone: First INR 200 crore grosser
Director: Chidambaram
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr
12. L2: Empuraan (2025)
Milestone: First INR 250 crore grosser
Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Rick Yune, Indrajith Sukumaran
13. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025)
Milestone: First INR 275 crore and INR 300 crore grosser
Director: Dominic Arun
Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurien, Chandu Salim Kumar, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan
What’s Next for Malayalam Cinema?
With Chandra creating the INR 300 crore milestone, the next big question is - who’s going to take it further?
Upcoming biggies like Patriot (starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil), Aadu 3 (Jayasurya), Bha Bha Ba (Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mohanlal), TikiTaka (Asif Ali, Naslen, Wamiqa Gabbi), Drishyam 3 (Mohanlal), and Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer (Jayasurya) are already riding high on hype - and could well be the next to raise the bar for Mollywood’s box office. Not to mention, the future Lokah movies!
