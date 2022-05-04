Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought after actresses who has done a varied range of roles over the years. She is popularly known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. After she was crowned as Miss Chennai 1999, Trisha came into limelight. She has participated in numerous beauty pageants and even bagged some prestigious titles. Her acting career kicked off as a supporting artist with the film Jodi. But it was in 2002 that she had bagged her first role as lead actress with the film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Ponniyin Selvan-Part One: Mani Ratnam’s Film To Release On September 30; Makers Unveil Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s First Look.

Trisha has delivered superhit films over the years. This young and fine talent of South Cinema has also worked with some of the leading actors in the industry. Saamy, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, ’96 are some of her popular projects. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the list of movies through which she left audiences impressed.

Saamy

An action thriller, written and directed by Hari, it featured Trisha opposite Chiyaan Vikram. She played the role of a soft-spoken, college-going Brahmin girl named Bhuvana.

Athadu

This is another successful project to her credit in which she shared screen space with Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and others. Her character is seen smitten by Mahesh’s character and is constantly trying to win his attention.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

The romantic drama featured Trisha as a Syrian Christian Malayali girl named Jessie who falls in love with a Tamil Hindu assistant director (played by Silambarasan). Her performance in this complicated relationship drama was lauded by the audience.

Kodi

Her character as Rudhra left everyone amazed. She was seen as Kodi’s (played by Dhanush) girlfriend and also as the main antagonist.

’96

Trisha was paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the film written and directed by C Premkumar. The film was revolved around ‘childhood sweethearts who rekindle their relationship at a school reunion gathering’.

These are some of the successful films to the South beauty’s credit. Here’s wishing Trisha Krishnan a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!

