Chennai, October 10: Popular actress Trisha on Friday trashed rumours that she was to wed a Chandigarh-based businessman with a sarcastic comment on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories section, Trisha wrote, "I love when people plan my life for me. Just waiting for them to schedule the honeymoon too."

Trisha's sharp post comes in the wake of a section of the media claiming that the actress was to wed a Chandigarh-based businessman soon. The reports claimed that both families knew each other well. This isn't the first time that such baseless rumours have been spread about the actress. ‘Leo’ Actress Trisha Krishnan’s Home Targeted by Bomb Threat; Police Confirm It Was a Hoax.

Trisha, who is one of the leading actresses in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has had some anxious moments, right from the start of this month. Only a week ago, Trisha's residence received a bomb threat, leaving the police no other choice but to conduct a thorough search of her premises. Sources said that the police swung into action as soon as they received information and arrived at her residence in Teynampet swiftly. Police personnel along with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of Trisha's residence, only to realise that the threat was a hoax. Trisha Krishnan Birthday: Mastering the Art of Fashion Versatility (View Pics).

Trisha Trashes Wedding Rumours

Meanwhile, Trisha has a number of films lined up for release. The actress, who will be seen playing the lead along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in director Vassishta's much-anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer 'Vishwambhara', will also be seen playing the female lead in actor Suriya's 'Karuppu', which has been directed by R J Balaji.

While 'Vishwambhara, produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner will blend mythology and emotion and look to be a cinematic spectacle, 'Karuppu', which has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, will be an action entertainer in which actor Suriya plays a lawyer called Saravanan.

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in both films. 'Karuppu', apart from Trisha and Suriya, will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles. It will have music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

'Vishwambhara', on the other hand, is to release in the summer of 2026. Chiranjeevi, while announcing that the film would release for summer next year, had pointed out that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama and that it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

