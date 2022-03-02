Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part One is all set to be released in theatres on September 30 this year. The makers have not just shared the released date, but even shared the first look posters of the star-studded cast. It includes Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The magnum opus will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Ponniyin Selvan Release Date

Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/60XRY8egM6 — Madras Talkies (@MadrasTalkies_) March 2, 2022

Trisha Krishnan

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies_ @trishtrashers pic.twitter.com/OmiszBza06 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

Chiyaan Vikram

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies_ #Vikram pic.twitter.com/P9eWAfEiRi — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies_ #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/m5YUFfhdIr — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

Jayam Ravi

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies_ @actor_jayamravi pic.twitter.com/Rt9BumdEl0 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

Karthi

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies_ @Karthi_Offl pic.twitter.com/IQl7Qsc5m6 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)