Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – Part One is all set to be released in theatres on September 30 this year. The makers have not just shared the released date, but even shared the first look posters of the star-studded cast. It includes Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The magnum opus will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Ponniyin Selvan Release Date

Trisha Krishnan

Chiyaan Vikram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Jayam Ravi

Karthi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)