The 71st National Film Awards, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, celebrated the finest performances from films released in 2023. While stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey bagged top acting honours, it was six-year-old Marathi child artist Treesha Thosar who captured hearts at the ceremony. 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Complete List of National Film Awards Winners.

Treesha Thosar Wins Best Child Artist – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri Marathi (@rajshrimarathi)

Who Is Treesha Thosar?

Treesha Thosar, who played Chimi (Revati) in Naal 2, won the Best Child Artist award and received thunderous applause as she walked on stage in little cream and gold saree dress. Folding her hands in respect, she greeted President Droupadi Murmu before accepting the award. Her adorable smile and confidence drew loud cheers, with even Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji clapping proudly from the front row. Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kerala To Host Grand Felicitation for Malayalam Superstar After His Honour at 71st National Film Awards.

Treesha Thosar Shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Treesha thosar (@treesha.thosar02_official)

Treesha Thosar Pens Heartfelt Note After National Award Win

Sharing the viral moment on Instagram, Treesha wrote: “At the tender age of just six, when I went on stage to accept such a great honour, the entire auditorium stood up and applauded with thunderous claps. My parents and grandparents hugged each other tightly, crying their hearts out—clapping, crying, and smiling all at once… I still don’t fully understand what I have achieved, but I do know this much—that through this award, the name of my Maharashtra state and my entire family has been elevated. And as my mother said, in the past 70 years of National Awards, I am the youngest child artist ever to receive this honour… For this success of mine, I am deeply grateful to my parents, my entire family, my whole film team, my director @sudhakaryakkanti Sir, who chose me for this role, all the senior jury members who selected me for this award, and most importantly, to my beloved audience, who showered so much love on ‘Chimi.’” ‘Happy and Innocent Like School Children’: Shah Rukh Khan Struggles To Wear His National Film Award Medal, Rani Mukerji Helps Him; Netizens React to Viral Moment (Watch Video)

Other Child Artiste Winners

This year, five children were honoured in the Best Child Artist category, four of them from Marathi cinema. Along with Treesha, Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy) and Shrinivas Pokale and Bhargav Jagtap (Naal 2) also received the award. This marked Srinivas Pokale’s second National Award win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Treesha Thosar’s Instagram Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).