Tamil star Suriya is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Born on July 23, 1975, the actor has starred in several hit films throughout his career, including Ghajini, Singam, 24, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim, to name a few. His last theatrical outing was Retro, and he is now gearing up for his upcoming film Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji (Mookuthi Amman), the Tamil action drama features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. In Karuppu, Suriya goes back to his birth name, Saravanan and dons the black and white uniform for the second time after Jai Bhim. A massy teaser for Karuppu was unveiled by the makers today, and fans are loving every bit of it. ‘Karuppu’ Teaser: Suriya Unleashes His Mass Action Avatar in RJ Balaji’s Upcoming Tamil Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan (Watch Video).

‘Karuppu’ Teaser

On the occasion of Suriya's 50th birthday, the makers of Suriya's Karuppu released a thrilling teaser for the film. The one-minute thirty-five-second teaser begins with Suriya's character, Saravanan, being compared to Saruppu Swamy, the guardian deity. We then see Saravanan abide by the law and work as a lawyer during the day, only to break rules and unleash his evil side at night to possibly bring down those he cannot lawfully correct. The teaser also features references to Suriya's earlier films, including the iconic watermelon scene from his 2005 hit Ghajini.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Karuppu’:

The events were both in rural and urban settings. The teaser viewing experience was elevated by the lively background music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar ("Aasa Kooda", "Katchi Sera").

‘Karuppu’ Teaser Reactions

As soon as the teaser for Karuppu was dropped online, netizens took to social media to express their thoughts about the upcoming Suriya-starrer. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Peak theatrical stuff loading." Another wrote, "It really looked like watching a teaser of an #Atlee film. Such is the grandeur and signature style of @dop_gkvishnu, one of the best cinematographers in India! Big screen spectacle loading!" Others were in awe of Sai Abhyankkar's background music in the Karuppu teaser. Few even compared him with Anirudh Ravichander. Suriya Birthday: Celebrating His Stellar Filmography, 5 Must-Watch Movies (Watch Videos).

Netizens Express Excitement for ‘Karuppu’

It really looked like watching a teaser of an #Atlee film. Such is the grandeur and signature style of @dop_gkvishnu, one of the best cinematographers in India! Big screen spectacle loading!! #Karuppu #Suriya pic.twitter.com/sxSeYALlxS — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) July 23, 2025

‘Karuppu Teaser Is a 10/10 From All Departments’

#Karuppu Teaser is a 10/10 from all departments. RJB GK Vishnu 🔥🔥🔥 Sai Abhyankar Anbariv pic.twitter.com/fdNXhqs7fE — LetsCinema (@letscinema) July 23, 2025

‘Ghajini’ Fans Shouting

#Karuppu Teaser Peaked here🥵🔥 "En Peru Saravanan, Enaku innoru per iruku" Peak theatrical stuff loading 🎯 pic.twitter.com/uYWJyIi6Z7 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 23, 2025

Karuppu is Suriya's 45th outing as a lead actor. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie also features Trisha Krishnan, Idrans, Yogi Babu, Swasika, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam and Supreeth Reddy in key roles. A release date for Karuppu is yet to be announced.

