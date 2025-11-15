The makers of ace director SS Rajamouli’s eagerly awaited magnum opus, featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead, have officially announced the film’s title as Varanasi, while also revealing that Mahesh Babu will play a character named Rudhra. ‘Globe Trotter’ Is ‘Varanasi’: SS Rajamouli Confirms Title; Reveals Mahesh Babu’s First Look Poster As ‘Rudhra’ (View Pic).

Fans were treated to a mind-blowing title teaser that unveiled sweeping visuals, shifting timelines, varied landscapes, and a strong devotional undercurrent—offering a glimpse of the film’s ambitious world-building.

Speaking at the event, SS Rajamouli said, “I had a habit of holding a press meet to announce the story of some of my films. But for this one, we realised mere words wouldn’t do justice to the scale and scope. So we decided to make an announcement video. Without uttering a word, we wanted to convey the magnitude of this project. It got delayed, but here it is now.”

After brief moments of technical hiccups, the team released the spellbinding teaser to thunderous applause.

'Varanasi' Title Teaser

Rajamouli also praised veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh Babu’s father, for his contributions to Indian cinema. “When I was young, I didn’t know Krishna garu’s greatness. But after entering films, I understood. To introduce a new technology, you must break paths and create new ones. He introduced several technologies.”

The director added that he was proud to introduce a new technology to Indian cinema through this film — Premium Large Scale Format Filmed for IMAX. ‘GlobeTrotter’ First Single: Shruti Haasan and MM Keeravaani’s Song From Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s Upcoming Film Out! (Watch Video).

The title, previously referred to as GlobeTrotter, was unveiled during a grand event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, attended by thousands of excited fans. The once-in-a-generation spectacle featured one of the largest stages ever built for a film event, standing 100 ft tall with a 130 ft wide screen. The evening also included a special dance performance by Shruti Haasan.

The makers have already revealed the looks of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra, who plays Mandakini.

