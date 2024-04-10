Varshangalkku Shesham is a Malayalam film featuring a star-studded cast. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan as Venu and Murali, two good friends aspiring to make it big in the world of cinema. Audiences got a glimpse of this period satirical drama when the makers released the trailer. Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Varshangalkku Shesham is one of the most anticipated releases, promising a rollercoaster of emotions. Varshangalkku Shesham Trailer: Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan Are Two Friends With Hearts Full of Dreams Trying To Succeed in the World of Cinema (Watch Video).

Varshangalkku Shesham, produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas, promises to be a treat for the audience as its release coincides with the auspicious occasion of Vishu 2024. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, here’s a look at some of its key details.

Cast – The Malayalam film features Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, Basil Joseph, Neeta Pillai, Neeraj Madhav among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Varshangalkku Shesham reads, “Two young men, Venu and Murali, leave their hometown in Kerala to chase their dreams of becoming big in the film-obsessed world of Kodambakkam, Madras, which was considered as the hub of the South Indian film industry during the 1970s and 1980s.”

Watch The Trailer Of Varshangalkku Shesham Movie Below:

Release Date – Varshangalkku Shesham is scheduled to release in theatres on April 11.

Review – The reviews for Varshangalkku Shesham are not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of the film is out.

