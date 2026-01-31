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The Malayalam film industry has a new breakout sensation in Riya Shibu, whose portrayal of the endearing ghost "Delulu" in the recent hit Sarvam Maya has captivated audiences. While she has become an overnight favourite among fans, Shibu is far from a newcomer to the world of cinema. At just 21 years old, she has already established a dual career as a successful film producer and a prominent social media influencer, bridging the gap between behind-the-scenes business and on-screen stardom. ‘Sarvam Maya’ Movie Review: A Feel-Good Entertainer Powered by Nivin Pauly’s Comeback and Riya Shibu’s Impressive Turn (LatestLY Exclusive).

Who is Riya Shibu?

Riya Shibu is an Indian actress and film producer who works primarily in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. Born on September 25, 2004, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she grew up in a household deeply rooted in the cinematic world.

‘Sarwam Maya’ Box Office Glory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firefly Films (@fireflyfilmsofficial)

Despite her recent fame as an actress, Shibu initially made her mark as one of the youngest film producers in India. By the age of 18, she began overseeing major projects under the banner of HR Pictures and Thameens Films, showcasing a business acumen that predated her acting breakthrough.

Personal Life, Early Life, and Career

The daughter of acclaimed producer and distributor Shibu Thameens, Riya was exposed to the mechanics of filmmaking from a young age. Her brother, Hridhu Haroon, is also a recognised actor in the South Indian and Hindi film circuits.

Shibu attended Trivandrum International School before moving to Chennai to pursue a degree in Visual Communication at Loyola College. It was during her college years that she began balancing her studies with production responsibilities. Her production credits include Mumbaikar (2023), Thugs (2023), Mura (2024) and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

Riya Shibu’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Shibu (@riyashibu_)

She made her acting debut in the 2024 Malayalam sports drama Cup, playing the role of Anna Kurien. However, it was her second outing that propelled her to widespread fame.

Social Media Presence

Before her big-screen success, Shibu was already a household name for Gen Z audiences. She began creating content on platforms like Dubsmash and TikTok, eventually transitioning to Instagram during the 2020 lockdown.

Her creative video editing skills and transition reels, most notably a viral edit featuring dialogue from the film Kaththi, earned her a massive following. Currently, she boasts over 950,000 followers on Instagram, where her "girl-next-door" persona and fashion-forward content continue to resonate with fans.

Riya Shibu In 'Sarvam Maya'

In the 2025 fantasy-comedy Sarvam Maya, Shibu plays the pivotal role of Maya Mathew Manjooran, better known by her nickname "Delulu." Her character is a bubbly, "Gen Z" ghost who suffers from memory loss and attaches herself to the protagonist, Prabhendu (played by Nivin Pauly).

Director Akhil Sathyan reportedly cast her after seeing one of her video interviews, noting that her real-life personality perfectly matched the "lovable ghost" he envisioned. Her performance has been praised for its fresh energy and natural chemistry with co-stars Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese.

Cutest ‘Delulu’ Ever?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aju Varghese (@ajuvarghese)

About 'Sarvam Maya'

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, Sarvam Maya is a supernatural fantasy comedy that follows Prabhendu, an atheist musician from a traditional family of priests. After failing to find success abroad, he reluctantly returns to his hometown to work as a priest. ‘Baby Girl’ X Review: Nivin Pauly’s Medical Thriller Is Emotionally Gripping but Weak Towards the Climax, Say Netizens.

His life takes a chaotic turn when an exorcism ritual goes awry, leading him to encounter Delulu. The film has been a commercial and critical success, grossing over INR 50 crore worldwide within its first five days. Following its successful theatrical run, the film recently began streaming on the JioHotstar platform, further boosting Riya Shibu’s "viral" status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Riya Shibu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).