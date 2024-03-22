The trailer for Varshangalkku Shesham, backed by Merryland Cinemas, has been released, offering glimpses into the lives of two young men from Kerala who move to Madras to pursue their dreams of becoming directors in the film industry. The video highlights Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan as two friends with aspirations in the world of cinema. However, amidst their pursuit, one of them fails to make a lasting impact. This upcoming Malayalam film, a period satirical drama written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, is scheduled for theatrical release on April 11. Varshangalkku Shesham Teaser: Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Multi-Starrer, Featuring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly, Celebrates Cinema and Nostalgia (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Varshangalkku Shesham Movie Below:

