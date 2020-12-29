A Christmas party with intimate family turned out to be a sour memory for the Konidela family and cousins. After attending a rather intimate Christmas party, actor Varun Tej announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. His anouncement came merely hours after his cousin and actor Ram Charan also announced that he too had contracted the novel coronavirus. Ram Charan, RRR Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Varun took to Instagram to reveal that he too had tested positive. He also assured his followers that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. “Earlier Today I tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love,” he penned. VT10: Varun Tej Wraps Up the Vizag Schedule of His Upcoming Boxing Film.

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

In fact, Ram Charan in his announcement also requested all those who were around him in the past few days, to get themselves tested. The Christmas party that the family attended, was hosted by Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and saw many of Ram Charan’s cousins in attendance, including the Allu and Konidela families. We wish them all a speedy recovery!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).